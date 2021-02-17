Advertisement

Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old

David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old child multiple times.

David Michael Woods, 48, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court and jail records show he posted a $50,000 cash bond through a bail bond company and was released several hours later.

He has a preliminary hearing March 9.

Davenport police alleged in an arrest affidavit that Woods abused the child multiple times between November and January.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
NBC29 File Photo.
Cedar County announces new partners to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
state of the state
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to give State of the State address Wednesday
Some snow this afternoon
Sub-zero temperatures this morning