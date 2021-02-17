Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old child multiple times.

David Michael Woods, 48, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court and jail records show he posted a $50,000 cash bond through a bail bond company and was released several hours later.

He has a preliminary hearing March 9.

Davenport police alleged in an arrest affidavit that Woods abused the child multiple times between November and January.

