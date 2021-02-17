Davenport Police on scene of death investigation
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening, according to the police department.
It happened on the 2600 block of West Central Park Ave. in Davenport. According to Davenport Police, a call came in at 4:32 p.m.
A Davenport Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit was on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
