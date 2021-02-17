Drive Through Ash Service At St. Paul Lutheran Church

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Covid-19 is changing the Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

For the first time the church will hold a drive thru Ash Wednesday service on February 17th.

People who wish to receive an ashen cross on the back of the hand or a handout with an Ash Wednesday blessing, should pull up to the main church door during the designated times. According to a news release, pastors, with ash in hand, will be available Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. People can receive the sign of the cross on the back of their hand while still sitting in their car!

This event is open to the public and you do not need to be a member of St. Paul. St. Paul is located at 2136 Brady Street in Davenport, just south of VanderVeer Park. The main church doors face south.

The St. Paul Sanctuary will be open for reflection and mediation from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Devotional cards and family Lenten packets will be available.

