Advertisement

Drive Through Ash Service At St. Paul Lutheran Church

First of its kind for Davenport Church
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold drive through ash service
St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold drive through ash service(St. Paul Lutheran Church)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Covid-19 is changing the Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.
For the first time the church will hold a drive thru Ash Wednesday service on February 17th.

People who wish to receive an ashen cross on the back of the hand or a handout with an Ash Wednesday blessing, should pull up to the main church door during the designated times. According to a news release, pastors, with ash in hand, will be available Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. People can receive the sign of the cross on the back of their hand while still sitting in their car!

This event is open to the public and you do not need to be a member of St. Paul. St. Paul is located at 2136 Brady Street in Davenport, just south of VanderVeer Park. The main church doors face south.

The St. Paul Sanctuary will be open for reflection and mediation from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Devotional cards and family Lenten packets will be available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21

Latest News

The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Department does warn it is not safe to be outside in frigid temperatures.
Davenport Parks and Recreation opens ice skating at VanderVeer Park
Photogenic pets to compete in photo contest
Photo Contest Will Raise Money For Local Pet Rescue