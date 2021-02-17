Advertisement

Electrical fire in Burlington causes large amounts damage

Officials say the fire was started accidentally and no one was injured.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person’s home is now seeing upwards of $10,000 worth of damage after an electrical fire occurred while the occupant was not home.

Officials say the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Shields St. to find a duplex with smoke and flames coming from the attic area. Both the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were able to contain and put out the fire after locating the source.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, and the Red Cross was called for victim assistance. The cause of the fire is electrical in nature and is considered accidental.

