I-74 bridge to see multiple traffic impacts in Moline

Closures begin Wednesday, February 17th.
Closures begin Wednesday, February 17th.(I-74 River Bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday morning, motorists should expect multiple closures near the I-74 bridge in Moline.

Per a Facebook Post from the I-74 River Bridge account, there will be daily lane closures on River Drive between 19th Street and 23rd Street from approximately 8 AM to 3 PM. The lane closures are expected to take place until Friday, February 26th, to allow for crews to continue the demolition of the old I-74 bridge structures. There should be at least one lane open going in each direction.

Additionally, the Illinois-bound River Drive off-ramp will be closed starting Thursday, February 18th and crews will be working from about 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

