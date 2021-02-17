Advertisement

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to give State of the State address Wednesday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give his State of the State and budget address at noon Wednesday.

If the address is anything like the previous year, the governor will talk about the strides made in Illinois and the setbacks.

Setbacks include the coronavirus pandemic, causing the governor to announce budget cuts of roughly $700 million.

Cuts to the budget include a hiring freeze, reduced overtime and reductions to grants.

Pritzker predicted these after voters rejected a graduated income tax system in November.

These reductions are to state agencies under the executive branch, meaning Pritzker doesn’t need legislative approval.

Sources say Republicans are calling these budget cuts a self-inflicted problem by building a budget based on expected revenue.

The governor will go over the state’s progress in the condition of the state.

Several new laws went into effect in 2021, such as the minimum wage increased from $10 to $11.

Pritzker is currently in his third year of serving as governor.

