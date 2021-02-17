Iowa officials report 624 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 624 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 330,436 and 5,306 since the pandemic began. The state website also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 7.3% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.6%.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. to discuss the coronavirus in and Iowa and the continued vaccine rollout. Watch live here:

To date, 1,528,671 people have been tested for the virus, and 305,272 have recovered. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 235 people were hospitalized, down from 255 reported Tuesday.

Of those, 44 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 52 were in the intensive care unit, and 20 were on ventilators.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 496,981 vaccine doses - 477,105 to Iowa residents - were administered statewide. Officials say 245,865 people have initiated the two-shot vaccine series, while 125,558 people have completed the series.

Updated data will be released Wednesday afternoon.

