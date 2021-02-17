Advertisement

It’s called an Inversion’

They are easily identified, especially in the winter!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You might have noticed an Inversion in our cold winter sky. “A WHAT?”, you say? An “Inversion”, which can be thought of as an inverted atmosphere. That means whereas, typically, you’d see temperatures fall as you climbed higher off the earth’s surface this scenario is one where temperatures rise the higher you go. It’s very common on the coldest of winter days when extremely cold, dense air clings to the surface of the earth, especially when there is a deep snowpack. So, looking at the picture, let’s see what’s happening. That steam plume is rising because it’s warmer than the surrounding air, but it is cooling the higher it gets.

Inversion 1
Inversion 1(em)

Where it is flattening and spreading out is the layer of the atmosphere, a few hundred to a couple thousand feet up, where the surrounding air temperature is warmer than the steam plume. Now that the steam is relatively cooler it can rise no more. If you look at the steam plume in the distance you can see what is called an “overshooting top”. We see this in strong thunderstorms. The momentum built up by the larger steam plume in the distance is so great that the steam continues to rise into the warm air layer even though it is cooler than the surrounding air.

Inversion 2
Inversion 2(em)

You can tell because it’s clearly ABOVE the flat layer. What’s happening here is that so much steam is rising so fast that the top off the plume is PUSHED into the warmer air aloft. Eventually, it does settle back to the flat layer and it spreads out, as well. You can see that the flat layer with the distant plume is much denser than the near one cause so much more steam is involved. Now the next time you’ll see this, you’ll know that there IS warm air to be enjoyed,,, you just need to be a LOT taller to do so!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21

Latest News

St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold drive through ash service
Drive Through Ash Service At St. Paul Lutheran Church
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport Police on scene of death investigation
Inversion
What's happening in the sky? An Inversion!
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming