It’s called an Inversion’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You might have noticed an Inversion in our cold winter sky. “A WHAT?”, you say? An “Inversion”, which can be thought of as an inverted atmosphere. That means whereas, typically, you’d see temperatures fall as you climbed higher off the earth’s surface this scenario is one where temperatures rise the higher you go. It’s very common on the coldest of winter days when extremely cold, dense air clings to the surface of the earth, especially when there is a deep snowpack. So, looking at the picture, let’s see what’s happening. That steam plume is rising because it’s warmer than the surrounding air, but it is cooling the higher it gets.

Inversion 1 (em)

Where it is flattening and spreading out is the layer of the atmosphere, a few hundred to a couple thousand feet up, where the surrounding air temperature is warmer than the steam plume. Now that the steam is relatively cooler it can rise no more. If you look at the steam plume in the distance you can see what is called an “overshooting top”. We see this in strong thunderstorms. The momentum built up by the larger steam plume in the distance is so great that the steam continues to rise into the warm air layer even though it is cooler than the surrounding air.

Inversion 2 (em)

You can tell because it’s clearly ABOVE the flat layer. What’s happening here is that so much steam is rising so fast that the top off the plume is PUSHED into the warmer air aloft. Eventually, it does settle back to the flat layer and it spreads out, as well. You can see that the flat layer with the distant plume is much denser than the near one cause so much more steam is involved. Now the next time you’ll see this, you’ll know that there IS warm air to be enjoyed,,, you just need to be a LOT taller to do so!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.