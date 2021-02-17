Advertisement

Man arrested on charge of predatory sexual assault of a child

Sterling man charged with predatory sexual assault of a child.
Sterling man charged with predatory sexual assault of a child.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling, Illinois man is facing charges alleging he had contact of a sexual nature with two girls, 13 years of age or younger.

In a news release, police say 22-year-old Gabriel Vargas was arrested on a warrant out of Whiteside County on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began in January, 2021 in which Vargas was said to have contact of a sexual nature with two female juveniles, who are not related to him, at a residence in Sterling. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 without incident.

The charge predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class x felony.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
Tracking the vaccine: More than 500,000 COVID-doses administered in Iowa
Police investigating after woman shot in Davenport
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield, Ill.
No tax hike in slimmer Illinois budget, reliance on fed aid
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area