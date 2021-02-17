Man arrested on charge of predatory sexual assault of a child

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling, Illinois man is facing charges alleging he had contact of a sexual nature with two girls, 13 years of age or younger.

In a news release, police say 22-year-old Gabriel Vargas was arrested on a warrant out of Whiteside County on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began in January, 2021 in which Vargas was said to have contact of a sexual nature with two female juveniles, who are not related to him, at a residence in Sterling. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 without incident.

The charge predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class x felony.

