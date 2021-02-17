Advertisement

Man charged with arson, murder following fire in Galesburg

One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday. Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Donald A. Denniston on Wednesday, Feb. 17.(galesburg police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday.

Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Donald A. Denniston on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, shortly before 1 a.m,. the police department and fire department responded to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire.

Once crews arrived, they found 50-year-old Boyd Black, in front of the residence. Police say Black was injured in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the hospital.

The fire department began working on the fire and evacuating nearby homes due to the home being engulfed in flames.

Police say Black told officers 60-year-old Katrina Hainline was in the home and upon getting the fire under control, fire crews found the body of Hainline inside the home.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was set intentionally.

A joint investigation conducted by the Galesburg Police Department, the Galesburg Fire Department, and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, led to the arrest of Denniston.

Denniston has been charged with aggravated arson, and first degree murder.

Denniston is scheduled for his first court appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

On Sunday, February 14 at about 12:45 am, the Galesburg Police Department and Galesburg Fire Department responded to 261...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 624 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths over 24 hours
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother