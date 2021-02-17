Man charged with arson, murder following fire in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday.

Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Donald A. Denniston on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, shortly before 1 a.m,. the police department and fire department responded to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire.

Once crews arrived, they found 50-year-old Boyd Black, in front of the residence. Police say Black was injured in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the hospital.

The fire department began working on the fire and evacuating nearby homes due to the home being engulfed in flames.

Police say Black told officers 60-year-old Katrina Hainline was in the home and upon getting the fire under control, fire crews found the body of Hainline inside the home.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was set intentionally.

A joint investigation conducted by the Galesburg Police Department, the Galesburg Fire Department, and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, led to the arrest of Denniston.

Denniston has been charged with aggravated arson, and first degree murder.

Denniston is scheduled for his first court appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

On Sunday, February 14 at about 12:45 am, the Galesburg Police Department and Galesburg Fire Department responded to 261... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.