Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a 53-year-old Davenport man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his mother, Dianne Rupp, Tuesday.

In a media release, police responded at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue for a suspicious death.

They found Rupp, 77, dead inside an apartment.

Officers arrested her son, Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, and charged him with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. He subsequently was charged with murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail, police said in the release.

He is expected to make an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Andrew Rupp, “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim.”

According to arrest affidavits, he pulled away from officers and refused to place his hands behind his back.

He also had a clear plastic bag containing about 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in his right coin pocket, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to taking the mepthamphetamine3.

Investigators are continuing to follow-up. No further details were released Wednesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

