Police investigating woman found shot in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Davenport. Police were called to the 1400 block of Main Street around 3: 12 a.m. Wednesday morning for a welfare check. That’s when they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Iowa for further treatment. Her name has not been released.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip at QC Crime stoppers

