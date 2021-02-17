Quad City Coalition continues to preach patience with vaccine distribution

(KWQC) - The Quad City Covid-19 Coalition continues to ask for the public’s patience with vaccine distribution in the QCA. In their weekly web call, both Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments stressed that the number of doses of vaccines every week is very limited for the time being.

Illinois now giving priority to second doses

Remarks from Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department

By this time in our COVID-19 vaccination push we had hoped for, and frankly, planned to have enough supply to keep giving first doses without having to worry that a second dose would be available. Unfortunately, vaccine supplies remain low in Rock Island County and throughout the state and country.

Today, we vaccinated at least 800 people at our clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Almost all of them are receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. We had only 18 slots for first doses this week, which we understand is frustrating to everyone. We all want to get both doses so we can get closer to going back to normal. We will get there.

This week, we have 1,600 doses allocated for the health department and Community Health Care to share. Just a couple of weeks ago, we distributed all doses coming into the county for our mass vaccination clinics and for both our healthcare and pharmacy partners. Now, thankfully, some doses are going directly to our pharmacy partners, which could improve the total number available each week.

Last week, federal and state health officials directed local health departments to prioritize second doses. We had been trying to balance between first and second doses, but that plan assumed that second doses had been set aside at the federal and state levels. They weren’t. The result of prioritizing second doses means there will be fewer first-dose opportunities for a few weeks. We believe this set back is temporary. We continue to ask for your patience.

We will decide later this week where next week’s clinic will be. We are grateful to have two wonderful partners in this effort: the Greater Quad City Auto Auction and the TaxSlayer Center.

A sincere thank you to those following public health guidance

Remarks from Edward Rivers, director, Scott County Health Department

For 11 months this pandemic has affected the way we live, work, and play in our everyday lives. This pandemic has been long. It has been hard. It has frayed our nerves and frustrated us to no end. However, we have been in this together as a community and that is what will bring us out of it.

The Governor recently relaxed the public health measures required in earlier Proclamations. Whether required or not, as individuals we each have the responsibility to make daily choices that can keep us healthy and limit spread in our community. These steps will sound familiar:

· Continue wearing a mask. Make sure it fits well.

· Keep social distancing. Gathering in groups is still very risky at this point.

· Stay home when you are sick. By now you know the signs and symptoms. Do the right thing. With many schools returning to full in-person instruction this week, this includes keeping your children home from school if they have any symptoms.

We would like to take a moment to thank the businesses, restaurants, and other retail facilities that are voluntarily keeping their public health mitigation measures in place. You are leading the way – and our community will follow.

These public health measures continue to be important because vaccine is still in short supply. We are receiving 2,250 doses a week, with 1,900 doses going to our healthcare partners for the 65+ population and 350 doses staying with our department for the Tier 1 priority populations. In Scott County, we have approximately 133,000 people who are or will be eligible to receive the vaccine based on their age. To date, about 4,700 of them have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 3.5% of the eligible population. We know it is frustrating when you try to get an appointment slot from a pharmacy but none are available. Or when you call your doctor’s office but are told they will call you when it’s your turn. We are not yet to the point where everyone who wants it can get it. We hope that will be in the near future, but it is not now. So, please continue to do what you know will keep you safe until you can get that prized first dose: wear a mask, social distance, stay home when you are sick, and Wash. Your. Hands.

