Rock Island County Medical Reserve Corps. volunteers play important role in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Medical and non-medical volunteers are helping the Rock Island County Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccination clinics run smoothly.

The Medical Reserve Corps was started after 9/11 as an emergency preparedness precaution. It’s made up of pre-credentialed medical and non-medical volunteers who can help in a time of crisis. The Rock Island County Medical Reserve Corps. has about 180 members.

“When I started back 21 years ago, we had twice as many employees at the health apartment than what we do now. So without the staff, we need the volunteers to help get through our mission,” Kate Meyer, Manager of Emergency Planning & Response and the Rock Island County Medical Reserve Corps. Coordinator said.

These volunteers are assisting in numerous roles at the county clinics. This includes medically certified volunteers who are administering vaccinations. Some of the volunteers are retired nurses who have renewed their licenses to help out. There’s also people with non-medical backgrounds playing important roles.

“There are people pushing wheelchairs. People handing out forms and taking temperatures. We need people who do not have a medical background just to make sure this whole process runs as smoothly as possible,” Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Dept. said.

Because of the need for the clinics, as well as daily operations at the county health department, Hill said the volunteers help make it all possible.

“We have ten nurses at our health department and at any given time we have more than ten nurses working here. We also need to keep some nurses at the health department because our WIC families still need their nutrition information and supplemental food. We still need to be giving immunizations that are not COIVD related,” she said.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Island County Health Dept. Medical Reserve Corps., click here. At the bottom of the page under the Hot Topics section, you will find a link for volunteers.

