Teens ahead this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL-This morning there were a few breaks in record low temperatures in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids while Moline tied their record low from 1973. Today there will be mostly cloudy skies and snow will be moving in from the south this afternoon. This snow will be very light and lead to a dusting for most areas. The good news is the trend for warmer temperatures is still on track! There is even the chance for the return of 20s and 30s this weekend. Into Sunday there is a system that needs watching as there could be accumulating snow. With the warmup there could be more melting of the snow later into the weekend and a few mornings with some fog next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow. High: 17º. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 4°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 20º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

