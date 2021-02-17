Advertisement

Teens ahead this afternoon

A gradual warming trend the rest of the week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL-This morning there were a few breaks in record low temperatures in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids while Moline tied their record low from 1973. Today there will be mostly cloudy skies and snow will be moving in from the south this afternoon. This snow will be very light and lead to a dusting for most areas. The good news is the trend for warmer temperatures is still on track! There is even the chance for the return of 20s and 30s this weekend. Into Sunday there is a system that needs watching as there could be accumulating snow. With the warmup there could be more melting of the snow later into the weekend and a few mornings with some fog next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow. High: 17º. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 4°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 20º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C

Latest News

Some snow this afternoon
After cold start we should reach the teens this afternoon.
Some snow this afternoon
Sub-zero temperatures this morning
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and flakes Wednesday but temps still warm up, a bit!
One more widespread sub-zero night in the QCA
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and flakes Wednesday but temps still warm up, a bit!
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and flakes Wednesday but temps still warm up, a bit!