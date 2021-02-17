Advertisement

Tracking the vaccine: More than 500,000 COVID-doses administered in Iowa

More than 1.903 doses administered in Illinois, officials say
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, in the Bronx borough of New York. Some New Yorkers are driving hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are unable to find appointments closer to home through a state website. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KWQC) - More than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

The dashboard showed 509,090 doses – 488,936 of which have gone into the arms of Iowa residents – have been administered.

More than 381,000 people have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, while 127,399, or 4.04% of the population, had completed the series.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a media briefing Wednesday that officials learned from the Whites House this week that an additional 2.5 million vaccines will be available on top of the 11 million that currently is being allocated nationally, for a total of 13.5 million doses that will now be distributed weekly among states.

“In Iowa, that means our allocation of 49,900 this week will be almost 62,000 doses next week, which is an increase of 24%,” she said.

She added the National Pharmacy Program will double from 1 million to 2 million doses.

Locally:

CountyTotal Number of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseTotal Number of County Residents Fully Vaccinated% of Total Number of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott17,2579.98%4,8002.78%
Muscatine3,5028.21%1,0232.4%
Clinton4,69810.12%1,2172.62%
Des Moines4,71912.11%1,3553.5%
Lee3,43910.22%1,2983.86%
Henry2,09810.51%7123.57%
Jackson2,42412.47%6403.29%
Cedar2,57213.81%9365.01%
Louisa1,1019.98%2582.34%

In Illinois, public health officials said Wednesday that vaccines that were slated to be delivered have been delayed due to adverse weather across the country.

“While this week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000 doses, we have only received approximately 55,000 doses of that allocation so far this week,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a media release.

IDPH said more than 1.903 million vaccines, which includes 256,114 for long-term care facilities, have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Tuesday.

According to IDPH, 446,015 people, or 3.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 60,552 doses. On Tuesday, 40,380 doses were administered.

Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days, IDPH reported.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredPeople Fully Vaccinated% of Population Fully Vaccinated
Bureau4,9081,1243.41%
Carroll1,5754002.79%
Henderson5661311.95%
Henry8,1661,8793.83%
Jo Daviess2,8285642.64%
Knox10,2142,1644.32%
McDonough4,6931,2774.26%
Mercer2,4696003.85%
Rock Island17,7773,7812.64%
Stark9661773.26%
Warren3,0296643.90%
Whiteside8,4632,2434.03%

