Tracking the vaccine: More than 500,000 COVID-doses administered in Iowa

(KWQC) - More than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

The dashboard showed 509,090 doses – 488,936 of which have gone into the arms of Iowa residents – have been administered.

More than 381,000 people have had at least one dose of the two-shot series, while 127,399, or 4.04% of the population, had completed the series.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a media briefing Wednesday that officials learned from the Whites House this week that an additional 2.5 million vaccines will be available on top of the 11 million that currently is being allocated nationally, for a total of 13.5 million doses that will now be distributed weekly among states.

“In Iowa, that means our allocation of 49,900 this week will be almost 62,000 doses next week, which is an increase of 24%,” she said.

She added the National Pharmacy Program will double from 1 million to 2 million doses.

Locally:

County Total Number of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose Total Number of County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of Total Number of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 17,257 9.98% 4,800 2.78% Muscatine 3,502 8.21% 1,023 2.4% Clinton 4,698 10.12% 1,217 2.62% Des Moines 4,719 12.11% 1,355 3.5% Lee 3,439 10.22% 1,298 3.86% Henry 2,098 10.51% 712 3.57% Jackson 2,424 12.47% 640 3.29% Cedar 2,572 13.81% 936 5.01% Louisa 1,101 9.98% 258 2.34%

In Illinois, public health officials said Wednesday that vaccines that were slated to be delivered have been delayed due to adverse weather across the country.

“While this week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000 doses, we have only received approximately 55,000 doses of that allocation so far this week,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a media release.

IDPH said more than 1.903 million vaccines, which includes 256,114 for long-term care facilities, have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Tuesday.

According to IDPH, 446,015 people, or 3.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 60,552 doses. On Tuesday, 40,380 doses were administered.

Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days, IDPH reported.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered People Fully Vaccinated % of Population Fully Vaccinated Bureau 4,908 1,124 3.41% Carroll 1,575 400 2.79% Henderson 566 131 1.95% Henry 8,166 1,879 3.83% Jo Daviess 2,828 564 2.64% Knox 10,214 2,164 4.32% McDonough 4,693 1,277 4.26% Mercer 2,469 600 3.85% Rock Island 17,777 3,781 2.64% Stark 966 177 3.26% Warren 3,029 664 3.90% Whiteside 8,463 2,243 4.03%

