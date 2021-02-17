Advertisement

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of...
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A mother was shot and killed in North Carolina after a child pulled a loaded gun from her purse.
Mother accidentally shot, killed after young child finds gun in her purse
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 624 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths over 24 hours
Many homeowners paid for their upgrades with savings last year, according to NerdWallet’s 2020...
Popular 2021 home upgrades — and how to pay for them