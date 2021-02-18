Augustana College participates in “random act of kindness day,” waives student’s tuition deposit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday, February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day. Throughout the day, TV6 has been highlighting random acts like donating gift cards, shoveling neighbor’s snow, and Augustana College helping potential students with their tuition deposit.

Augustana College received a donation to help three Quad Cities students pay their $350 tuition deposit. Throughout the day, Kirby Stockwell, Augustana’s Public Relations and Social Media Specialist, and Rachel Gustafson, the Associate Director of Admissions surprised students at work and at home with the gift.

Makayla Smith is a student at Davenport Central and was one of the students to receive the scholarship. Smith says she’s considering going to Augustana. Because of the pandemic, she says it’s been difficult financially so this gift means it could be easier to afford college. “It means a lot to me. We’re kind of struggling. With the pandemic, it’s a lot of stuff to think about. I can’t believe I got this opportunity,” she says.

Stockwell says she understands it’s a “tough time right now” and the school is doing “anything we can do to provide some happiness, some kindness, and some surprises. We want to make sure others know what they have control over and what they can do. This is our world and our realm; we can step out and do it so we’d love to see what others can step out and do!”

Augustana gave this same gift bag with the tuition scholarship and Augie gear to two other students in the Quad Cities: one from United Township High School and another from Rock Island High School.

Those students as well as any others in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, and Scott Counties are also eligible for a Quad City Promise Scholarship of 2-thousand dollars per year.

