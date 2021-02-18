CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on original charges of armed violence

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 33-year-old Michael Essary. He is wanted out of Rock Island County for failing to appear on original charges of armed violence.

He is 5′8 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.