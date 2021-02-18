Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects need identified after theft at Walmart

Police say on January 22, the two pictured above, brought a cart full of merchandise to a self-checkout at the Moline Walmart.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding two wanted suspects out of Moline.

Police say on January 22, the two pictured above, brought a cart full of merchandise to a self-checkout at the Moline Walmart.

Police say they used two cards, both of which were declined, and then proceeded to push the cart full of items out of the store. Officials say they left the store with $454 worth of stolen clothing.

According to police they got in a black SUV and left the area.

One suspect is described as heavy set, wearing a red baseball hat with a blue and red hoodie. The second, also described as heavy set, had bleached hair and was wearing a black stocking cap and a gray, black and white hoodie with matching sweat pants.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. 

You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

How the South's winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution
