CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges

Police need your help finding a man who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department. Police say 45-year-old John Manning is wanted for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help finding a man who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department.

Police say 45-year-old John Manning is wanted for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the photo above is from 2007, so it is likely Manning’s appearance has changed.

He is 6′2 and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

