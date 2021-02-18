Advertisement

Davenport man charged in early morning shooting Wednesday

Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 39, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a...
Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 39, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and domestic assault with a weapon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 39, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and domestic assault with a weapon.

Online records show he was booked into the Scott County Jail around 11:30 p.m. He is expected to appear in court via video arraignment Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Main Street for a welfare check, police said in a media release. That’s when they found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City for further treatment. Her name has not been released and her condition was unknown early Thursday.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

More snow this weekend
Partly cloudy and warmer today
The East Moline Fire Department is on the scene for a structure fire in the 1500 block of 10th...
East Moline Fire Department on scene at a structure fire
Makayla Smith is a student at Davenport Central and was one of the students to receive the...
Augustana College participates in ‘random act of kindness day,’ waives student’s tuition deposit
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe...
ESP: Lo que necesita saber sobre las vacunas contra COVID-19 en los Quad Cities