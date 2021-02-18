Davenport man charged in early morning shooting Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 39, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and domestic assault with a weapon.

Online records show he was booked into the Scott County Jail around 11:30 p.m. He is expected to appear in court via video arraignment Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Main Street for a welfare check, police said in a media release. That’s when they found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City for further treatment. Her name has not been released and her condition was unknown early Thursday.

No other information has been released.

