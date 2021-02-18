East Moline Fire Department on scene at a structure fire
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department is on the scene for a structure fire in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue.
A TV6 crew on scene says the fire appears to be contained as of 9:45 p.m.
10th Avenue is blocked off after 5th Street.
There are multiple fire trucks, an ambulance, and squad cars in the area of 10th Avenue.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
