Advertisement

Faced with hazard pay mandate, Kroger closing 2 stores in Seattle

The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.
The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.(Source: WXIX/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kroger is closing two QFC grocery stores in Seattle instead of paying employees $4 an hour in hazard pay.

City leaders began requiring grocery stores larger than 85,000 square feet to offer that extra pay earlier this month as COVID-19 vaccines roll out slower than expected.

The QFC stores, which are owned by Kroger, say they can’t afford it because operating costs have risen during the pandemic. Critics point to Kroger’s corporate earnings to dispute that.

The company characterized the stores as “underperforming,” according to Supermarket News.

The nation’s largest grocer saw its profits double during the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the prior year.

Kroger also closed two stores in Long Beach, Calif., earlier this month rather than give workers city mandated hazard pay there.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning

Latest News

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz confirms his Mexican vacation after storm slammed Texas
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Robinhood CEO defends actions in GameStop saga at hearing
Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors
Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors