Fire officials give safety tips following an increase in area fires

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Several fires in the QCA have been reported lately and fire officials said one of the more reoccurring causes is expired smoke detectors.

Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether of the Moline Fire Department is now encouraging the public to get 10 year combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

This is so that residents don’t have to worry about changing the batteries every so often.

He said you will still however need to ensure the detector is working.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three of every five home fire deaths, resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or alarms that didn’t work.

“I think that it’s important that we once again stress the importance of smoke and fire alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, they really do save lives, so making sure that we get them, in all the homes is really a priority for us,” said Chief Regenwether.

He also said during winter weather people use their fire places more, so cleaning your chimneys often will help prevent a fire.

Officials also recommend those with battery operated smoke alarms, to test the batteries monthly.

“If they hear the smoke alarm, do they know 2 ways to get out of your home, what do they do, once they get out of your home, how do you know everybody’s out, the people you love most are probably those in your home, make sure you got a plan with them,” said Executive Director of the QCA American Red Cross Trish Burnett.

Burnett says if you are interested in helping families who’ve been affected by a fire. You can always donate to the American Red Cross, Illinois Region.

The QCA American Red Cross can be reached at 309-743-2166.

