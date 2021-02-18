Advertisement

Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Eight-year-old Christopher Taylor from Galesburg is being called a hero after he ran two miles to find help when his family’s car hit black ice and landed in a ravine. The accident happened just outside rural Altona in Knox County.

“My mom got out and I pushed them out of the car and I told them just to leave me behind to go get help and this young man ran two miles with his sister to get help,” says Naomi Evans, another sister of Christopher.

The family’s car landed only four feet from a tree. The snow was six feet deep. The temperature was about fifteen below and the truck had no heat.

“I knew if we stayed in the truck we were going to freeze to death so I said just run Christopher, just run as fast as you can,” says Amanda Matuszyk, Christopher’s mother.

All he was wearing was a jacket and blanket wrapped around him.

“He kept turning around and saying, ‘Mommy are you ok?’ and I said just run, we’re fine. We weren’t fine, our clothes were soaking wet and freezing but he kept going,” says Matuszyk.

Christopher ran about two miles through knee to waist-deep snow. He reached a farmhouse and asked them for help and to call 911.

“I said can you help us because my family is down the hill and they are hurt and they got in a car accident,” recalls Christopher.

The family helped get all five of them to their house and gave them blankets, warm socks, and hot cocoa. They helped them warm-up and made sure they were okay. Officials were able to pull their car out of the ravine.

The family says Christopher and his sister are heros. Without his help, they say they may not be alive.

“For an eight-year-old who doesn’t know where he is or anything and for him to take off running...words can’t describe how I feel,” says Matuszyk. “He will always be my little hero.”

A few of the family members suffered frostbite but have no other major injuries.

