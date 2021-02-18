Hibernate with A Good Book

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kathryn Kuntz, Special Collections Supervisor with Davenport Public Library, joins PSL to talk about a special winter reading incentive/rewards program. Watch the segment to learn more about recommended book titles and the program itself (which runs through February 27th). This was a re-aired segment from January, 2021.

You can sign up for the winter reading challenge or any of the upcoming reading challenges through this LINK to Beanstack at the DPL’s website. Click to learn more!

