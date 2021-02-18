Advertisement

Hibernate with A Good Book

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kathryn Kuntz, Special Collections Supervisor with Davenport Public Library, joins PSL to talk about a special winter reading incentive/rewards program. Watch the segment to learn more about recommended book titles and the program itself (which runs through February 27th). This was a re-aired segment from January, 2021.

You can sign up for the winter reading challenge or any of the upcoming reading challenges through this LINK to Beanstack at the DPL’s website. Click to learn more!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday

Latest News

How the South's winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution
How the South’s winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution
How the South's winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution
How the South's winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution
Police are investigating an incident on the 1400 block of E. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.
Police presence on Central Park Ave. in Davenport
While it has been tough, it has also brought many together, reconnecting with a loved one,...
Show Your Love contest starts Friday
Police need your help finding a man who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department. Police...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges