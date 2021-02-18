How the South’s winter storms are affecting QC vaccine distribution

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., (KWQC) - The snow and ice that is devastating the southern parts of the country is slowing down vaccine distribution.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the weather has affected their allocation.

“Right now we only have 200 slots available for next week’s clinic because that’s just the vaccine we have on hand,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Typically, the department expects to receive several hundred more.

Many distribution sites are experiencing widespread delays due to the winter storm.

“Most of the shipping hubs for UPS and FedEx are in the south that’s how most of the vaccine is coming to local health departments is just through those national carriers,” says Hill.

The delays are causing ripple effects in the Quad Cities and around the country.

“Normally we receive notification that a shipment is on its way by Tuesday and then we often have it in hand by Thursday or maybe Friday. But we haven’t even gotten a notification that we are getting a shipment. That’s just how snarled the shipping system is right now when you have trucks that won’t start and no power and planes that can’t take off,” says Hill.

This is creating a headache for distributors and slowing the process even more for everyone eager to get the shot.

Hill says, “To throw all this weather related problems on top of it just makes it seem so much worse.”

You can find more information about the vaccination process in the QCA here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.