Iowa officials report 628 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 628 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 331,064 and 5,321 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials reported a 14-day positivity rate of 7.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.4%.

Health officials also reported 1,531,635 people have been tested for the virus and 306,382 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 252 people were hospitalized, up from 235 reported Wednesday. Of those, 52 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 59 were in the intensive care unit, and 24 were on ventilators.

