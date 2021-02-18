Advertisement

Partly cloudy and warmer today

A gradual warming trend the rest of the week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We were able to see sunshine in the morning to start it off right! However, there were still low temperatures in the single digits. By the afternoon, temperatures will be well into the teens and more 20s under partly cloudy skies. There will be warmer temperatures through the weekend. Sunday will have the first chance in over two weeks for most areas to see above freezing temperatures. Sunday there is also a system that needs watching and will develop in the morning in Iowa and move east. There is going to be the chance for a few inches of wet snow with this system. After the weekend highs will still be near average. One thing to keep in mind is although southerly and westerly winds will help us warm, we will have to overcome our heavy snowpack that is also spotted across most of the country first.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 22º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 19º. Wind: Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning

Latest News

More snow this weekend
Partly cloudy and warmer today
More snow this weekend
Partly cloudy and warmer today
First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny Thursday with highs near 20!
A few snowflakes Thursday evening
First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny Thursday with highs near 20!
First Alert Forecast - Partly sunny Thursday with highs near 20!