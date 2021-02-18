Partly cloudy and warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We were able to see sunshine in the morning to start it off right! However, there were still low temperatures in the single digits. By the afternoon, temperatures will be well into the teens and more 20s under partly cloudy skies. There will be warmer temperatures through the weekend. Sunday will have the first chance in over two weeks for most areas to see above freezing temperatures. Sunday there is also a system that needs watching and will develop in the morning in Iowa and move east. There is going to be the chance for a few inches of wet snow with this system. After the weekend highs will still be near average. One thing to keep in mind is although southerly and westerly winds will help us warm, we will have to overcome our heavy snowpack that is also spotted across most of the country first.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 22º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 19º. Wind: Wind: W 5-10 mph.

