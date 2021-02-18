Advertisement

Partly cloudy and warmer today

A gradual warming trend the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light snow is pushing east of our area this morning, but clouds will likely hang on at least into the early afternoon.  Snowfall amounts are a dusting to half inch, so a few roads may be partially covered early in the morning commute.  Our warming trend will continue today with highs near 20º and keep warming through the weekend.   We are still tracking a snow system on Sunday for the region, right now it looks like a wetter snow as temps will be in the 30s and enough to break out the shovels across our area with a few inches more possible.  The long awaited warmer air will settle in next week with models advertising highs well into the 30s and 40s, however with our deep snowpack I find it tough for us to get that warm until we melt some of it.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 20º.  Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.  High: 18º.

