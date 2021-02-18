Advertisement

Police searching for woman wanted out of Galesburg

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they’re looking for 26-year-old Kenyrra E....
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they’re looking for 26-year-old Kenyrra E. Louis, of Galesburg. Police say she is wanted for failing to appear on obstructing justice/destroying evidence charges.(galesburg police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they’re looking for 26-year-old Kenyrra E. Louis, of Galesburg.

Police say she is wanted for failing to appear on obstructing justice/destroying evidence charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

The Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

