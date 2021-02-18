Popular Lenten Fish Fry Will Be Drive-Up This Year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Friday night fish fry at St. Alphonsus Church in Davenport has been a Lenten tradition for 39 years. But this year, things will operate a bit differently. Instead of enjoying your meal at St. Alphonsus, all meals will be served drive-through style. This year the church will hold a fish fry each Friday on February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Meals are $10 and can be picked up between 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. As in the past, you have two options, either a baked or fried fish dinner. Fried dinners included fried fish, fries, onion rings and coleslaw. Baked meals have baked fish, a baked potato and coleslaw. Diners are asked to enter the parking lot through the Birchwood gate from the south.

