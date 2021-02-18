Advertisement

Popular Lenten Fish Fry Will Be Drive-Up This Year

St. Alphonsus Church makes a change because of the pandemic
(WOWT)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Friday night fish fry at St. Alphonsus Church in Davenport has been a Lenten tradition for 39 years. But this year, things will operate a bit differently. Instead of enjoying your meal at St. Alphonsus, all meals will be served drive-through style. This year the church will hold a fish fry each Friday on February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. Meals are $10 and can be picked up between 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. As in the past, you have two options, either a baked or fried fish dinner. Fried dinners included fried fish, fries, onion rings and coleslaw. Baked meals have baked fish, a baked potato and coleslaw. Diners are asked to enter the parking lot through the Birchwood gate from the south.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old

Latest News

St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold drive through ash service
St. Paul Lutheran Church holds drive-thru Ash Wednesday service
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Department does warn it is not safe to be outside in frigid temperatures.
Davenport Parks and Recreation opens ice skating at VanderVeer Park