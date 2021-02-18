PSL Throwback: Betty’s Wig Boutique

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s a new year, so let’s look back. PSL is excited to revisit some old segments featuring great information and ideas that are still relevant in 2021. In this re-air, the PSL Throwback segment takes us to an episode from 2011 featuring Betty’s Wig Boutique. Paula has a particular fondness for this business since they helped her so much as she went through cancer treatments and lost her hair. Watch the segment to learn more about Betty’s Wig Boutique in Davenport and Coralville.

1120 Jersey Ridge Rd. / Davenport, IA / Phone: 563.323.6231 / FACEBOOK LINK

Our sweet client is wearing Vikki in color 14/26H @esteticadesigns Needing a bit of customizing and she was looking... Posted by Betty's Wig Boutique on Thursday, February 11, 2021

