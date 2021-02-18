Reward offered following fatal hit and run from November in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A family in Kewanee is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest following a fatal hit and run that happened in November.

On Thursday police say the family of Jason Kubiak died after being hit by a vehicle on November 1 at 12 a.m. on Lake Street in Kewanee.

The investigation identified the suspect vehicle as a 2007-2014 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban or Avalanche that sustained front damage at the time of the accident.

Kubiak’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible who was driving at the time of the accident and anyone who may have aided or assisted the suspect in concealing evidence.

Information may be provided to the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309)937-2324.

$5,000 Reward for Information on Fatal Hit and Run The Kewanee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance... Posted by Kewanee Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.