Advertisement

Reward offered following fatal hit and run from November in Kewanee

A family in Kewanee is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest following a...
A family in Kewanee is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest following a fatal hit and run that happened in November.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A family in Kewanee is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest following a fatal hit and run that happened in November.

On Thursday police say the family of Jason Kubiak died after being hit by a vehicle on November 1 at 12 a.m. on Lake Street in Kewanee.

The investigation identified the suspect vehicle as a 2007-2014 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban or Avalanche that sustained front damage at the time of the accident.

Kubiak’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible who was driving at the time of the accident and anyone who may have aided or assisted the suspect in concealing evidence.

Information may be provided to the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309)937-2324.

$5,000 Reward for Information on Fatal Hit and Run The Kewanee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance...

Posted by Kewanee Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,966 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths Thursday
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they’re looking for 26-year-old Kenyrra E....
Police searching for woman wanted out of Galesburg
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 628 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours