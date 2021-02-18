Rhythm City Casino helps raise money for Make-A-Wish Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rhythm City Casino Resort hosted a fundraiser with its players last month and the kids with Make-A-Wish Iowa came out the winners.

The casino raised $29,300 through its Donate & Play every Wednesday event. Resort Club members could donate to the Make-A-Wish Iowa Chapter and receive free slot play (up to $30).

On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, casino general manager Mo Hyder presented a check to the Make-A-Wish Iowa Chapter. Make-A-Wish facilitates granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

