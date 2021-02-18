Advertisement

Show Your Love contest starts Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - It has been a year since we all had to change our lives during COVID-19 in some fashion.

While it has been tough, it has also brought many together, reconnecting with a loved one, their family, or friends.

Send us your stories and show how your love has kept you going through these tough times.

You can show us your stories by submitting them below. You can send us a message or upload a video or photo.

You could win a $5,000 travel voucher courtesy of HyVee.

The contest will end on Friday, Feb. 26.

Contest rules apply.

