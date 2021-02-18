Support the Sober Movement

Advertisement

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Unimpaired Dry Bar has been previously showcased on PSL. This is an update on the progress of the locally (and female) owned business. Guests Amanda Haines and Seanteelle Smith also highlight a Kickstarter fundraiser campaign to open an Unimpaired Dry Bar in Iowa City.

It’s the Quad Cities’ very first dry bar. Unimpaired has all of the usual bar amenities (like a pool table, juke box, darts, bands, karaoke, trivia, bartenders, etc). And there are plenty of drinks which they categorize as meticulously crafted cocktails. The catch? All drinks are non-alcoholic! Watch the segment to learn more about Unimpaired and The Sober Movement!

Unimpaired / 246 W 3rd St / Davenport, IA / Call (563) 232-6077 / FACEBOOK

