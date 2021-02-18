Advertisement

Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning

Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.(None)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

A TV6 crew on scene says the westbound lane between Interstate 74 and Brady Street exit on I-80 is at a standstill. The eastbound lane also has slowed down.

Police over the last hour also have responded to reports of several other crashes Wednesday morning.

One of those crashes happened just before 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between Exit 306 (U.S. 67) and Exit 301 (Middle Road, Bettendorf). The Iowa Department of Transportation said to expect a 17-minute delay if you are traveling westbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

