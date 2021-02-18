Tuesday night slaying marks second homicide in 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A homicide that occurred yesterday afternoon marks the second in Davenport so far this year.

Police say they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, and found 77-year-old Dianne Rupp dead in her apartment on Central Park Avenue.

Police arrested her son, 53-year-old Andrew Rupp Sr., at the scene for possession of methamphetamine and interfering with official acts, later charging him with first degree murder.

It is the second domestic related incident that took place in Davenport this year.

Last month, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Fillmore Street where they say 33-year-old Nicholas Brown had been shot in the chest. He died the next day in the hospital.

No arrests have been made in that case as of Wednesday.

Just a few hours after the incident on Central Park Avenue, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street for a welfare check, where officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She is currently being treated in Iowa City for life threatening injuries.

A friend of the woman spoke to TV6 and stated the victim was 25 years old. She remains in critical condition.

No further details are being released at this time.

