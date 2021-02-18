Advertisement

Valentine’s Day Expectations

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss the many complicated aspects that swirl around Valentine’s Day. She covers ways to make the “holiday” more enjoyable (because it’s not a pleasant day for everyone). Clarifying expectations and being realistic about your partner is paramount to making the day fun. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

PSL Throwback: Betty's Wig Boutique pic
PSL Throwback: Betty’s Wig Boutique
Coach Ru: Valentine's Day Self Love
Valentine’s Day Self Love
Coach Ru: Valentine's Day Expectations
Valentine's Day Expectations
Coach Ru: Valentine's Day Self Love
Valentine's Day Self Love