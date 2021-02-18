Valentine’s Day Expectations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss the many complicated aspects that swirl around Valentine’s Day. She covers ways to make the “holiday” more enjoyable (because it’s not a pleasant day for everyone). Clarifying expectations and being realistic about your partner is paramount to making the day fun. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

