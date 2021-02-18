Valentine’s Day Self Love

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss the many complicated aspects that swirl around Valentine’s Day. How about showing yourself some love? You can’t love others well if you don’t love yourself! Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.