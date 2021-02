DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6.

Details are limited, but police said three people, including at least one juvenile, were detained at Colony Drive and Ripley Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details are limited, but police said three people, including at least one juvenile, were detained at Colony Drive and Ripley Street. (KWQC)

A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details are limited, but police said three people, including at least one juvenile, were detained at Colony Drive and Ripley Street. (KWQC)

A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details are limited, but police said three people, including at least one juvenile, were detained at Colony Drive and Ripley Street. (KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.