Advertisement

What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give us a rundown on recent (winter 2021) events. This is a re-air from an episode originally broadcast in January of 2021. Watch the segment to learn more. One of the most popular of the included info is on the “Winter 2021″ Whitey’s special edition shake flavor for January & February: Hot Chocolate!

If you are interested in picking up a copy of Leary’s new book (something discussed during the interview), Subliminal Cartography, click on the embedded Amazon link or or send $16 via PayPal to seanleary@seanleary.com for a personally signed copy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday

Latest News

Importance of Family Meals pic
PSL Throwback: Importance of Family Meals
How's Your Neck & Back pic
How’s Your Neck & Back?
Dine-In Date Night Ideas: Chocolate (& Cocktails!)
Dine-In Date Night Ideas: Chocolate (& Cocktails!)
dine in date night
Dine-In Date Night Ideas: Surf & Turf
Hibernate with A Good Book pic
Hibernate with A Good Book