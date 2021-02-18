What’s the Good News, Quad Cities?

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give us a rundown on recent (winter 2021) events. This is a re-air from an episode originally broadcast in January of 2021. Watch the segment to learn more. One of the most popular of the included info is on the “Winter 2021″ Whitey’s special edition shake flavor for January & February: Hot Chocolate!

If you are interested in picking up a copy of Leary’s new book (something discussed during the interview), Subliminal Cartography, click on the embedded Amazon link or or send $16 via PayPal to seanleary@seanleary.com for a personally signed copy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.