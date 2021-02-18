Advertisement

Winter snowfall as of mid-February

Top 10 heaviest February snowfalls this year
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Most people are sick of the “S” word by now. Unfortunately that word will be sticking around while there is plenty of it on the ground!

Almost 40 inches of snow fell in Moline in recent months. A majority of the snow fell during winter months, with 0.7 inches in October. The average snowfall since the start of July is just over 24 inches, making this season already more than 16 inches above average.

This season has proven to be above average for snowfall.
As of February 17, 2021 this month is the sixth snowiest on record. It’s also the sixth coldest on record! The record for the coldest February is from 1895. Check out the top five coldest Februarys below.

This February is the sixth snowiest on record.
Everywhere you go in the QCA you are bound to see snow. As of February 18 it has been 51 days where there has been an inch of snow on the ground.  The streak began on December 30, 2020 and is currently the 11th longest streak on record. The longest streak was over two and a half months at 78 days back in 1978-1979.

As of February 18, 2021 there has been an inch of snow on the ground for 51 days.
As you can guess, it will take more time for temperatures to warm and melt the snow. In fact, on February 18, 2021 almost 71% of the country had snow on the ground.

If this counts for anything, the first day of spring is in 30 days!

Almost 71% of the United States has ground covered with snow.
