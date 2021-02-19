Advertisement

Apartment building burns, water hard to find amid Texas freeze

By KSAT staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Residents of an apartment complex were stranded in the cold as a fire engulfed their building on Thursday.

Making matters worse: Firefighters were having trouble getting water to the scene because the hydrants were frozen.

“Water has been gone for about three, four days now,” a Cortland View Apartments resident said.

They weren’t the only ones without water.

“Our main concern is water supply. All these hydrants out here are dry. Well, they’re not dry. They’re just frozen and there’s no water,” Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Jerry Bialick said.

The volunteer fire department had to bring water from remote locations, delaying rescue efforts.

“Down the street, way down, way, way down there, there is some water. That’s where we’re filling up our tenders,” Bialick said.

The chief said they had about 75 firefighters on scene, including Army personnel from Camp Bullis, but the additional hands don’t make a difference without any water.

“That’s our problem. Once we make a little advance on the fire, we run out of water,” Bialick said.

Another challenge was locating the fire.

“We were using our thermal imaging cameras throughout the structure to find it. Finally located a spot, go to the floor and it was between the second and third floors,” the chief said.

All residents could do was watch as they endured the cold weather.

“Honestly, it’s been a long week and hopefully we want to see light at the end of the tunnel,” a resident said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

