Frequent Storms Boost Salt Use In QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bettendorf road crews, and those all over the Quad City area have been busy the past few weeks trying to keep the streets clear of snow and ice. All that work has resulted in thousands of tons of salt being used on area roadways. City officials in Bettendorf say they started the winter season with a supply of 83-hundred tons of salt. So far, they’ve used close to 55-hundred tons of salt in 14 winter storms. Compare that to last year, when the city started with 81-hundred tons of salt. Through the entire winter of 2020, only 41-hundred tons were used in 15 winter storms.

We’ve reached out to other cities about salt usage this winter and are still waiting to hear back.

