Galesburg PD searching for man wanted on Failure to Appear charges

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is asking for local community help in locating a suspect on several charges related to a stolen vehicle.

Per a Facebook post, the department is searching for Bryan M. Harris, 35, of Beardstown, IL, for Failure to Appear in court on charges of Buying/Selling/Possessing a Stolen Vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

