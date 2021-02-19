Galesburg Police post ‘close call’ video involving semi, squad car

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police posted a video of what they are calling a “close call” involving a squad car.

“This is why it is important to slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the roadway,” police said in a Facebook post. “This close call happened in Galesburg on Thursday, February 18, 2021. “

Police direct your attention to the left of the screen where you can see a semi being driven into view. As the driver of the semi approaches, you see the semi swerve to avoid hitting the squad car. The driver can then be seen going into the ditch before it comes to a stop.

Police say the case is being reviewed by the Illinois State Police and charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.