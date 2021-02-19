Advertisement

Galesburg Vaccine Clinic Postponed

Supplies delayed by winter weather
Winter weather across the country is delaying vaccine shipments in our area.
Winter weather across the country is delaying vaccine shipments in our area.(Will Thomas)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -– Due to inclement weather throughout the nation, COVID-19 vaccine shipments headed to Knox County have been delayed which means Friday’s second dose vaccine appointments at Cottage Clinics in Galesburg have been postponed. Those still needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine this week, must wait another week before an appointment can be scheduled.

Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health state that while the minimum dose time for the Moderna vaccine is 28 days, the maximum time range is 43 days or 6 weeks. This means the delayed time frame in administering the second dose will not diminish the effectiveness nor will the vaccine process have to be repeated.

Once the vaccine shipment is received, Cottage vaccination team members will call to schedule the second dose for all those affected by the delay. Cottage Clinics’ ask that community members wait for that call and refrain from contacting a clinic to arrange an appointment independently.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 1,966 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths Thursday
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII