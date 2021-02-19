Galesburg Vaccine Clinic Postponed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -– Due to inclement weather throughout the nation, COVID-19 vaccine shipments headed to Knox County have been delayed which means Friday’s second dose vaccine appointments at Cottage Clinics in Galesburg have been postponed. Those still needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine this week, must wait another week before an appointment can be scheduled.

Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health state that while the minimum dose time for the Moderna vaccine is 28 days, the maximum time range is 43 days or 6 weeks. This means the delayed time frame in administering the second dose will not diminish the effectiveness nor will the vaccine process have to be repeated.

Once the vaccine shipment is received, Cottage vaccination team members will call to schedule the second dose for all those affected by the delay. Cottage Clinics’ ask that community members wait for that call and refrain from contacting a clinic to arrange an appointment independently.

